“Magic started on our show as something we groaned at and thought ‘Oh god, here we go’ to something now we just think is unbelievably amazing.”

Last year’s runner-up Jamie Raven came close, but tonight's winner Richard Jones is now the first magician to ever win the show.

He'd earned high-praised throughout the competition, Cowell dubbing him a "wizard" as he won the third semi-final.

Tonight, he surprised the judges with an emotional military-inspired performance, which led him to see off competition from well-liked singer Wayne Woodward and Simon Cowell's own Golden Buzzer Boogie Storm.

"I can’t believe it thank you so much," Jones said as co-host Ant dubbed him a "worthy winner".

Re-watch his winning performance here: