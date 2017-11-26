All 6 X Factor semi-finalists - including plasterer Matt Linnen, who was eliminated on Saturday night - will hit the road for the X Factor Live Tour in 2018.

They will be joined on the tour by a seventh wildcard act will be chosen in an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year's live shows.

The tour, which will also feature the Cutkelvins, Grace Davies, Lloyd Macey, Kevin Davy White and Rak-Su, is set to begin on 16th February 2018 in Belfast and wrap up in Brighton on the 4th of March.

Tickets start at £20, and are available from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Check out all of the X Factor Tour 2018 dates below.

Show Date Venue

Friday 16th February Belfast The SSE Arena

Saturday 17th February Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 19th February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 20th February Manchester Arena

Thursday 22nd February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 23th February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24th February London Wembley Arena (matinee & evening)

Sunday 25th February Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 27th February Bournemouth BIA

Wednesday 28th February Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 1st March Glasgow Hydro Arena

Friday 2nd March Sheffield Arena

Saturday 3rd March Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 4th March Brighton Centre

The X Factor continues on Sunday at 7.30pm.

