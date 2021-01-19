Who is through to The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds? Meet the contestants in each coach’s team

Series 10 of The Voice UK is well underway, with each team shaping up nicely.

On January 2nd, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie took their seats in their revolving chairs as the search began for the next big superstar.

As usual, the first stage of the competition is the blind auditions, which sees the contestants perform to the backs of the coaches.

If the coach likes the sound of the voice or voices they hear, they can press their buzzer to spin around. But if they don’t, unfortunately it’s straight home for the contestant.

This year, the show introduced a new “Block” button which allows coaches to stop another coach from turning round for a contestant if they wish to have the act on their team.

Contestants from the blind auditions will go through to the battle rounds, where each team will be cut down even further.

So who is already through? And which team are they on? Here are all The Voice UK 2021 contestants so far.

The Voice UK 2021 contestants

Team Will

ITV

Okulaja

Instagram: @okulaja_

Twitter: @JamesOkulaja

One of the youngest contestants in the competition at just 17-years-old, student Okulaja performed his own rendition of Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition.

ITV

Kezia

Instagram: @keziasoul

Singer-songwriter/mummy Kezia, 33, belted out Your Love Is King by Sade at her blind audition.

ITV

Jérémy Levif

Jérémy is a 29-year-old teacher.

Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic | Twitter: @JLevif

ITV

Janel Antoneshia

Instagram: @janelantoneshia

Twitter: @janelantoneshia

The 27-year-old singer Janel from Dudley performed Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka at her audition.

ITV

Benjamin Haycock

Instagram: @benjaminhaycock

Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock

The 24-year-old singer, who hails from Devon, performed his own song called Restlessness at the blind auditions.

ITV

Team Tom

ITV

Hannah Williams

Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams

Twitter: @HWAffirmations

Hannah, 38, is a singer and vocal coach. She sang Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition.

ITV

Mariam Davina

Instagram: @mariamdavina

Twitter: @mariamdavina

The 18-year-old part time hairdresser from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato at her blind audition.

ITV

Wura

Instagram: @wura_abimbola

Twitter: @GoldAbimbola3

The London-based singer, 31, sang Strange by Celeste at her audition.

ITV

Esther Cole

Instagram: @esthercolemusic

The 21-year-old singer from Cornwall performed Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin at her audition. She attended the audition with her friend Yana Bing, who also performed, however, unfortunately didn’t get through.

ITV

Team Olly

ITV

Nathan Smoker

Nathan is a 20-year-old digital marketing intern from South East London.

ITV

Matt Croke

33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke from Sheffield performed Come What May for his audition.

ITV

Jordan and Wesley

Instagram: @jwmusiq

Twitter: @jwmusiq

Jordan, 27, and Wesley, 30, are brothers from Coventry. Together, they performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition.

ITV

Joe Topping

Instagram: @joetoppingmusic

Twitter: @josephtopping

The 42-year-old stay at home dad from The Wirral performed Forever Young by Bob Dylan at his blind audition.

ITV

Alex Harry

Instagram: @alexharrymusic

Twitter: @AlexHarryUK

Alex is a 27-year-old musician from Coventry. He performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish for his blind audition.

ITV

Team Anne-Marie

ITV

Leona Jorgensen

Instagram: @norskovmusic1

Leona, 26, is a full-time musician from Sheffield. She performed Post Malone & Swae Lee’s Sunflower for her blind audition. Anne-Marie picked her after her recognising her voice from a social media clip she’d seen prior to the show.

ITV

Lauren Drew

Instagram: @_laurendrew1

Twitter: @LaurenDrew2

Musical theatre performer Lauren, 27, sang Mama Knows Best by Jessie J at her audition.

ITV

Chanel Yates

Instagram: @chanelyates_

Twitter: @_chanelyates

The 21-year-old from Sheffield sang Adore You by Harry Styles at her blind audition.

ITV

Sweeney

Instagram: @sweeneyldn

Fitness instructor and dancer Sweeney, 30, performed Bad Blood by Nao at his blind audition.

ITV

