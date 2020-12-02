Meet Billie Shepherd, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd made her Dancing on Ice debut last weekend in the show’s 9 to 5 group dance – but in a few days time she’ll be making her first solo outing on the ice.

Paired up with professional Mark Hanretty, Shepherd skated in the group dance alongside others from the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, including Sonny Jay, Myleene Klass, Graham Bell, Faye Brookes and Colin Jackson – all of whom will be performing for the judges for the very first time this weekend.

Best known for being an original TOWIE cast member and starring in Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries with her sister Sam Faiers, Shepherd is now swapping heels for skates for Dancing on Ice’s 13th series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice contestant Billie Shepherd.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Shepherd?

Age: 30

Instagram: @billiefaiersofficial

Twitter: @billiefaiers

Job: Reality TV star and business woman

Billie Faiers first appeared on our TV screens in The Only Way is Essex when it first launched on ITV in 2010. Since then, Billie has launched her own fashion collection for children, and has landed her own reality TV show with sister Sam Faiers, The Mummy Diaries on ITVBe.

Billie has two children with her husband Greg Shepherd – daughter Nelly, and son Arthur, with all three featuring in her TV show.

What has Billie Shepherd said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Billie Shepherd was announced as the 11th celebrity skater to take part in Dancing on Ice 2021.

Confirming the news on her social media channels, Billie said, “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice. I still can’t believe I am actually doing it!!

“I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience. But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck ️ #dancingonice.”

Alongside a promotional pic shared by ITV, Billie added, “My kids are going to be so excited! Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV in 2021.