Little Mix: The Search returns this weekend with Jade Thirlwall via video link due to self-isolation

The live shows for BBC One’s talent show Little Mix: The Search will go ahead this weekend, with Jade Thirlwall, who’s currently self-isolating, appearing via video link.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the production team wrote: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on ‘Little Mix The Search’ from home.”

“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

Last week, the BBC announced that Little Mix: The Search’s first live show had been postponed after “a small number” of production staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Producers revealed via Twitter that the crew members who tested positive had begun self-isolating and that the government guidelines and rigorous protocols to protect cast and crew were being followed.

The show will officially be back this weekend, with 2019 Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist Chris Ramsey presenting the ‘Battle of the Bands’ stage of the competition and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade (via video link) sitting on the judging panel.

Little Mix: The Search began airing in September, with the world-renowned girl band putting together six different musical groups, including a boy band, a mixed group, a girl vocal group, a vocal and instruments band, a girl dance group and a rap R&B group.

The chosen Little Mix: The Search contestants will make their live musical debuts on Saturday, performing head-to-head in a bid to make it through to the next round of the competition.