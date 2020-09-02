Clara Amfo confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has been confirmed as the fifth contestant for 2020’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter, who currently presents the mid-morning show, was announced this morning, shortly after Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh was confirmed.

Amfo joined the BBC in 2013, starting out as the host of the weekend breakfast show on Radio 1Xtra, before taking over from Fearne Cotton in her current slot just two years later.

Speaking of the news, Amfo said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

So this is happening! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/FQiaHgma7P — Clara Amfo (@claraamfo) September 2, 2020

BBC Strictly also put the news out on their Twitter account and Amfo retweeting the post in excitement, adding: “So this is happening!”

So far, the Strictly Come Dancing line-up consists of Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Singh, Amfo, HRVY, JJ Chalmers and Nicola Adams, who was announced shortly after Amfo, but fans should expect more famous faces to be announced in the coming days.

Strictly will launch later than usual this year and have a shorter run due to the coronavirus pandemic, with couples having to adhere to strict lockdown measures while competing.

Together, celebrities and pros will be forming isolation bubbles in order to stay safe, while there will be no studio audience for the first time in the show’s history too.

Judge Bruno Tonioli will reportedly not be able to attend due to commitments to Dancing with the Stars in the US, but it is not currently clear who will replace him on the expert panel.

Since 2013, Strictly Come Dancing has traditionally kicked off in late September, but some media outlets have claimed that the BBC is planning an October launch for this year’s show – pushing Halloween and Blackpool to earlier points in the series.

