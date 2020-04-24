What is the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent?

Back in the old days of Britain’s Got Talent there was no such thing as a golden buzzer. If you got through your audition you would enjoy a rush of excitement, but there’d still be a nervous wait to see if you made it to the live semi-finals. After all, there’s not space for every successful audition to make it to a studio performance.

Then in 2014 the all-important Golden Buzzer was introduced. This meant that every year, five lucky acts would be showered in golden confetti, safe in the knowledge they would be definitely be appearing on live TV for the semi-finals.

But how do the BGT judges use the golden buzzer? And why all the tears?!

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting feature on Britain’s Got Talent.

Who are the 2020 Golden Buzzers?

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent has created five more Golden Buzzer acts, thrilled to jump straight through to the semi-finals (even though we’re not quite sure when they are going to happen yet!).

David Walliams made his choice in the first week after a hugely emotional performance from Sign Along With Us.

Everyone was already in tears, but David ramped up the emotion by pressing his Golden Buzzer for the talented act.

In week two of the auditions, Ant and Dec rushed on to stage to press their golden buzzer for Jon Courtenay.

The Chorley comedian won over hearts with a song about his life, as he sang and played the piano.

In week three, Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer for 12-year-old singer Faith Ifil from Swindon, who wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of Proud Mary.

Amanda Holden pressed her golden buzzer in week four, for mother and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy.

The pair won Amanda over with their close bond and their rendition of the Freya Ridings song Lost Without You.

Alesha Dixon was the final judge to press her Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

Nabil Abdulrashid was the lucky recipient, after the Croydon comedian impressed the former Mis-Teeq singer.

What is the Golden Buzzer?

A key part of Britain’s Got Talent is the ability for judges to buzz off an act they have had enough of, or don’t like. It was a much-loved feature when the show began, with BGT buzzers even available to buy as toys!

The noise of the big red X is fearful and no act wants to hear it. If nothing else, it’s so loud that it often makes people jump out of their skin – not great if your act is balancing knives or fire-eating!

But right in the middle of the judges’ panel is a magical Golden Buzzer.

All of the judges, as well as presenters Ant and Dec, have the power to press the big button, which has amazing results.

Aside from the dramatic rise in music and confetti bursts, the act on the right end of the Golden Buzzer gets a fast pass to the live shows.

While they don’t get a guaranteed spot in the final, they will definitely perform live for millions in the semi-final, in a bid to get the public vote.

This essentially means the act skips the judges’ shortlisting which takes place after the audition stage.

Britain’s Got Talent introduced the Golden Buzzer in 2014 and it has remained a favourite part of the show ever since, not least because the judges tend to pick an act they connect with personally, and it all gets very emotional. The judges will usually go on stage to hug and congratulate their act, and will back them during their semi-final.

Who has been a Golden Buzzer act before?

So far, there have been 35 acts who have enjoyed that all-important Golden Buzzer moment, plus five acts from the BGT: The Champions series who bagged the title too.

Britain’s Got Talent airs its final 2020 audition show on Saturday 30th May at 7pm. The live shows are expected on our screens later this year.