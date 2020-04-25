Prior to her performance Faith had claimed that she'd lost her confidence because of negative energy from school - but there was no sign of that lack of during her tremendous performance.

David Walliams kicked off the comments by saying: "Occasionally comes onto this stage and you think 'they are born to be a superstar.'"

Cowell added: "I absolutely love your personality. You talked about the support you've had from your mum and dad, then you see the support you've had from 3000 people, and just to give you a bit more support, I'm going to give you one of those..." before pressing the golden buzzer - reducing Faith to tears.

He later added: "It's like Tina Turner has come back!"

Faith is the third Golden Buzzer to have been revealed in the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Last week, Ant and Dec opted to send Jon Courtenay straight through to the next round after his emotional performance of a song he'd composed about his life.

And during the first show, Sign Along With Us were picked as David Walliams’ choice.

They performed an emotional version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.