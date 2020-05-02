"Our last two years... my mum got diagnosed with cancer and it's been a tough couple of years," Honey explained, while fighting back tears. "And to be here with my mum is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Sammy has been able to beat the illness and recover, telling the judges that she is "absolutely fine" now.

Honey added: "I'm just so grateful for everything. I never thought that when me and my mum were singing in the car, that it would bring us to this stage."

They had planned to audition with She Used to be Mine, a song by Sara Bareilles, written for the stage musical Waitress. However, Simon interrupted them midway through as he didn't like their choice of music, asking them to return later with a different track.

They did exactly that, coming back soon after to perform Lost Without You by Freya Ridings, a song they had learnt in 15 minutes, with the lyrics written on their hands.

Sammy said: "I'm a mummy, I can identify with the lyrics, I'm sure every mummy can. And she has really been my rock and got me through stuff."

Their powerful rendition got them a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges, who all had warms words of encouragement to share.

Simon said: "After everything you've gone through, you deserve that moment and I'm going to remember this audition for a long, long time."

"Every single lyric that you got right and sang just seemed so poignant to your story, it was just the most wonderful thing to witness," Amanda said before hitting the Golden Buzzer, securing Honey and Sammy a place at the live shows.

Now that's a birthday that Sammy is unlikely to forget anytime soon...

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV next Saturday at 8pm