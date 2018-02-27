Name: Shanice Benstead

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Occupation: Cosmetics practitioner

Instagram: @skyeebethany

100% her type of paper: “Tom! My normal type is tall, tanned, tattoo-ed, dark hair, dark eyes.” However, Shanice could also have her eye on another man – “I’m more excited about meeting the Boys because I want to know if I actually fancy Warren.”

Likely to clash with: Mettisse. “We have similar morals but I think she has let the Girls’ team down. She gave away Georgia’s game plan and Georgia’s game plan was my game plan - to go in and make a guy like me to get them on side. I think she has given up on the Girls’ team. I think she is forgetting the game a bit. I don’t think she deserves to be in there.”

Strongest point: “I might be weak when it comes to solving things but getting stuck in on the challenges and giving it my all, that will be my strong point.”

Scared of: heights and spiders