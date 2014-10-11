One of Alison's main concerns at the start of Strictly was potential wardrobe malfunctions. Especially when it comes to her "bamalams" (her word, not ours!) But three weeks in, she's confident that the costume department have her assets under control...

"The construction that goes on underneath the dresses that you don’t know anything about is so, so clever," she says. "They’ve done a really good job this week to be honest with you. There’s a little bit of movement but not to much!"

And talking of those glitzy, glitter-covered dresses, Alison is keen to keep one as a momento.

"They are quite strict with the costumes because a lot of it goes to charity at the end of it. If we did want one we’d have to purchase it out of our own money. I’m sure there’s going to be one dress that I fall in love with and I’ll probably buy it at the end."

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 6:30pm on BBC1