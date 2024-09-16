"I didn't get a chance to make her proud before she died. Trying new things is important to me, because hopefully, she's watching, and she'll be proud."

Wicks added: "She grew up with, like, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and watching all of that sort of stuff. I don't think she ever in a million years would have imagined me doing this and being here.

"One thing she would have done is – she had the most amazing sense of humour. She definitely would have had a real laugh at it. But she would have been my number one fan."

More like this

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @‌yoshitakakono

Wicks has been paired up with professional dancer Jowita Przystał for the season, as was revealed during last week's launch show.

When his involvement in the series was first announced, Wicks said: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."

Read more:

Speaking about working with Pete in rehearsals so far, Jowita told Radio Times: "He's not scared to try things, to listen to me and completely fall into that fairy-tale of dance. He's a very hard-working person as well.

"Now I just need to shape him. We'll make him Patrick Swayze!"

See more of our interview with Pete and Jowita in this week’s Radio Times – on sale from Tuesday 17th September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues Saturday 21st September on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.