Pete Wicks reveals emotional motivation for doing Strictly: "I didn't get a chance to make her proud"
The former TOWIE star has been partnered with Jowita Przystał for this year's season.
As this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing gets under way, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks has revealed why he decided to sign up for the hit dance competition.
Speaking with this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Wicks explained his motivation for taking part, saying: "I lost my nan two years ago, and it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me.
"I didn't get a chance to make her proud before she died. Trying new things is important to me, because hopefully, she's watching, and she'll be proud."
Wicks added: "She grew up with, like, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and watching all of that sort of stuff. I don't think she ever in a million years would have imagined me doing this and being here.
"One thing she would have done is – she had the most amazing sense of humour. She definitely would have had a real laugh at it. But she would have been my number one fan."
More like this
Wicks has been paired up with professional dancer Jowita Przystał for the season, as was revealed during last week's launch show.
When his involvement in the series was first announced, Wicks said: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."
Read more:
- Strictly's Amy Dowden officially returns to show and fans go wild
- Jamie Borthwick confirms if he'll take break from EastEnders for Strictly 2024
Speaking about working with Pete in rehearsals so far, Jowita told Radio Times: "He's not scared to try things, to listen to me and completely fall into that fairy-tale of dance. He's a very hard-working person as well.
"Now I just need to shape him. We'll make him Patrick Swayze!"
See more of our interview with Pete and Jowita in this week’s Radio Times – on sale from Tuesday 17th September.
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues Saturday 21st September on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.