Who left Strictly 2025? Eighth celebrity to be voted out revealed
Balvinder and Alex faced the dance-off.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Sunday, 30 November 2025 at 8:00 pm
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad