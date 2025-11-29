Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies was left in tears after she and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin received their first perfect score of the series.

Emotions were high this week for the pair, who danced a Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner.

Amber received rave reviews from the judges, with each of them awarding her and Nikita a 10 for their stunning performance - leaving Amber in tears before she headed off to get ready for the Instant Dance challenge.

Shirley Ballas admitted she was left "speechless" by the stunning dance, praising Amber's "outstanding" footwork.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke praised commended the star for keeping up an incredible amount of energy throughout the dance, while Craig Revel Horwood gave the pair a one-word review: "Fab-u-lous!"

Amber wasn't the only star to receive a perfect score in week 10, however, with Karen Carney also receiving a well-deserved 40.

She and partner Carlos Gu danced their Couples' Choice to Lady Gaga's Born This Way, stunning the judges and receiving a standing ovation from the studio audience.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin. BBC/Guy Levy

However, it wasn't smooth sailing for all the celebs this week, with former Doctor Who star Alex Kingston receiving her lowest score since Week 1.

The drama didn't end there, however, with the stars then competing in the Instant Dance challenge, which saw them pick a dance style at random from ones they have learnt in the competition so far - and decide how to dance it in 10 seconds, with the judges scoring their efforts.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 6th December.

