Strictly’s Robert Webb hopes he won’t have to dance to Peep Show theme song
The Peep Show star won't be dancing to the sitcom's theme song any time soon.
While Peep Show fans across the country are looking forward to seeing Robert Webb bring some Rainbow Rhythms to Strictly Come Dancing this year, those hoping he’ll be making his ballroom debut to Harvey Danger’s Flagpole Sitta should prepare to be disappointed.
The comedian, who starred in the Channel 4 sitcom alongside David Mitchell from 2003 until 2015, has revealed that he has no desire to dance to the Peep Show theme song whilst on Strictly.
When asked whether he would be learning a routine to the rock tune, Webb said: “Oh God I hope not, that would be cheesy as f**k, wouldn’t it?”
The BBC shared a first-look image of all the contestants in their glittery, sequinned costumes on Sunday ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated launch show.
Strictly’s upcoming series will see former professional Anton Du Beke fill in for Bruno Tonioli, who will be missing another year of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
