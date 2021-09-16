The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Strictly’s Robert Webb hopes he won’t have to dance to Peep Show theme song

Strictly’s Robert Webb hopes he won’t have to dance to Peep Show theme song

The Peep Show star won't be dancing to the sitcom's theme song any time soon.

Robert Webb Strictly Come Dancing

Published:

While Peep Show fans across the country are looking forward to seeing Robert Webb bring some Rainbow Rhythms to Strictly Come Dancing this year, those hoping he’ll be making his ballroom debut to Harvey Danger’s Flagpole Sitta should prepare to be disappointed.

Advertisement

The comedian, who starred in the Channel 4 sitcom alongside David Mitchell from 2003 until 2015, has revealed that he has no desire to dance to the Peep Show theme song whilst on Strictly.

Advertisement

When asked whether he would be learning a routine to the rock tune, Webb said: “Oh God I hope not, that would be cheesy as f**k, wouldn’t it?”

Robert Webb with David Mitchell in Peep Show
Robert Webb with David Mitchell in Peep Show
Channel 4
Webb played Jeremy Usbourne across nine series of the cringe comedy, written by Succession‘s Jesse Armstrong and Fresh Meat’s Sam Bain, which followed two dysfunctional friends sharing a flat in Croydon. Peep Show used Daniel Pemberton’s Pip Pop Plop as its theme song for series one, however the remaining seasons opened with a shortened version of Harvey Danger’s Flagpole Sitta.Webb is just one of 15 celebrities who recently joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, with the likes of Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu, Greg Wise and Tom Fletcher also getting ready to compete for the coveted Strictly Glitterball.

The BBC shared a first-look image of all the contestants in their glittery, sequinned costumes on Sunday ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated launch show.

Strictly’s upcoming series will see former professional Anton Du Beke fill in for Bruno Tonioli, who will be missing another year of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news. 

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Robert Webb Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Get offer