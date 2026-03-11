Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones will reportedly remain in the professionals line-up this year, amidst claims of ongoing exits for some of the show's long-standing dancers.

Despite stories over the weekend that named Katya as one of the pros at risk, the Daily Mail has now reported that show bosses were "desperate" to keep her in the line-up due to her popularity with viewers and her choreography talents.

Radio Times understands that plans for Strictly 2026 will be confirmed in due course.

Katya joined the Strictly family in 2016 and created a moment no one could forget when she and partner Ed Balls performed to Gagnam Style. Though the couple came in sixth place, she returned to the dance floor the following year with Joe McFadden and won.

The Russian dancer is yet to lift the Glitterball since then, but has come close in recent years with partners Lewis Cope and Nigel Harman.

Katya Jones. BBC/Ray Burmiston

The report surrounding Katya's contract comes just days after it was claimed Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas had all been dropped from the upcoming season, with producers said to want a "fresh start".

It was then reported that Nadiya Bychkova had been axed from the line-up, which was said to be a "huge shock" to the Ukrainian dancer.

Just a day later, another report emerged that Karen Hauer – Strictly's longest-serving female pro dancer – would not return for this year's run either.

Read more:

This shake-up follows the exits of hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who announced their decision to leave the show last year, signalling a major change for the long-running series.

Replacements for the duo have yet to be announced, but a flurry of names have been speculated in recent months, including the likes of Mel Giedroyc, Emma Willis and Zoe Ball.

As in previous years, the pro line-up is usually confirmed in the spring so we can expect an official announcement soon.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

