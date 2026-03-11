❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Strictly Come Dancing legend tipped to have survived swathe of exits ahead of 2026 shows with new contract
One previous winner looks set to return to the BBC ballroom.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 11:28 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad