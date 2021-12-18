John Whaite opens up on moving impact of Strictly representation

When John Whaite was announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, it was a major moment for the LGBTQ+ community, with John making history as part of Strictly’s first male same-sex pairing.

Now heading into the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final, which will take place today (18th December), John has opened up about the amazing support from the public.

Asked what the reception has been like from fans, he told press including RadioTimes.com: “It’s been incredible, really incredible. The amount of people who have messaged saying things like their kids can grow up in a world where two men or two women can dance together is mega.

“Older members of the LGBTQ+ community have been so grateful that they’ve paved the way for this to happen. Kids can now grow up without being ashamed.

“My friend who’s a teacher actually messaged me this morning saying that two of the lads in the playground were kissing and no one batted an eyelid like it was normal. It’s just normalised to humanity. It’s saying to the world how great and diverse the spectrum of humanity is and that’s all it’s about.”

John’s Strictly Come Dancing professional dance partner Johannes Radebe has also received some amazing feedback – from his mum, who he says his relationship has improved with following the partnership.

He revealed: “My mum’s relationship with me has improved and it is improved because of this partnership, and for that, I’ve won!”

Talking about the moment he was first coupled with John, he said: “When I told her about the partnership, she said, ‘Oh, you’re dancing with a man?’ and I said, ‘Yes, mummy, I’m dancing with a man and his name is John!’

“And there was an awkward silence, and I think like everybody else she also waited to see how it was going to play out because she’s such a traditionalist. And then I remember our first Tango, she called me and she was like, ‘Oh that was good!’ So yeah, it’s been special!”

John added: “We’ve had so many messages like that. We had a video message from a man last week and on the building site at five o’clock in the morning and he was like, ‘I’m a straight man, but what you’ve done is blooming brilliant lads!’

“And we’ve had so many people say, ‘I was doubtful at first of this partnership, but watching your dance, we can see it’s about the dance.’ And that’s what it’s about – for 90 seconds we just dedicate ourselves to each other, and the world sees it for what it is, which is art!”

