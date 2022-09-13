Strictly Come Dancing start date delayed out of respect for Queen

Following the news of Her Majesty's death, the UK has entered a period of National Mourning, and will remain in such until after the Queen's state funeral is held on 19th September.

The launch of this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing has been delayed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday 8th September 2022.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch was set to take place on Saturday 17th September 2022, but will now take place on Friday 23rd September.

The launch show will air at 7pm on the Friday, with the first live show taking place the very next day, Saturday 24th.

This scheduling change is one of many to have occurred after news of the Queen's death was announced.

On Friday 9th September, broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all announced changes to their schedules in order to air news specials and tributes to Her Majesty.

Similarly, the Premier League and the Football Association postponed all of their football matches over the weekend following her death.

And broadcasters continue to air altered schedules, with lots of news coverage and specials in tribute to the Queen.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch episode is a pre-recorded event, with the live shows usually starting the following week. It would appear that the timetable will shift entirely following the postponement.

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK's longest-reigning monarch, having been on the throne for 70 years following her father King George VI's death in 1952. She was 25 years old when she ascended the throne.

During her reign, a host of changes took place throughout the UK and around the world, with landmark moments including the COVID-19 pandemic and the creation of the internet.

Following the Queen's death at Balmoral, tributes have poured in from across the globe, with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had been appointed by Her Majesty earlier that week, calling her "the rock on which modern Britain was built" and saying "our country has grown and flourished under her reign".

Meanwhile, Astronaut and author Tim Peake commented: "A remarkable woman. Thank you Ma’am for a lifetime of service and dedication. A sad day and our thoughts are with the Royal Family."

As well as her role as Queen of the UK, Her Majesty was also the head of state for 14 other countries and the Head of the Commonwealth, and greeted 15 Prime Ministers during her reign.

