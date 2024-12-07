And it appeared that the night was a particularly emotional one for McCausland who, following his second routine, embraced dance partner Buswell.

"Chris is getting all emotional, and that's making us all emotional up here," said head judge Shirley Ballas, who looked on over McCausland as he was comforted by Buswell.

"It was just stunning. You should be so, so proud," she continued.

Meanwhile, judge Craig Revel Horwood, often known for his harsh but constructive criticism, said: "My pen went down. Magical, darling."

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. BBC

Upstairs afterwards in the so-called 'Clauditorium', McCausland was equally as emotional, explaining: "I'm an emotional wreck tonight.

"You know that what you're doing is big when your really close mates don't take the mickey out of you."

Viewers have flocked to social media to share their love for McCausland, with one writing: "Chris McCausland continues to stun me on #Strictly – there wasn't a moment of hesitation AND he looked graceful throughout that Viennese Waltz, never mind the footwork and the synchronicity during The Charleston. Utterly amazing man."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Fantastic FANTASTIC!!! Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell."

For the routine, the duo went on to score four nines, marking one of their highest results of the season so far.

It remains to be seen whether McCausland and Buswell will make it to the final of this year's Strictly run next week, with Week 11's results show set to air tomorrow night (8th December).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Sunday 8th December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.