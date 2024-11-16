After a number of strong performances – including a hit last week that earned two 9s – the couple earned a perfect score from both Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, which contributed to their highest result to date: a whopping 37 points!

"Only the best feet belong on this floor," said Ballas, referencing the iconic Blackpool ballroom, "and your feet were the best feet I've seen in a long time.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Your grace, your beauty, the way you floated across the floor and you had backing dancers and you fitted in absolutely perfectly. You did not miss a beat... that was phenomenal."

Du Beke said: "I've been here many times and I've danced many numbers... this was the number I wish I'd danced. And it wouldn't have gone better than it did for you.

"Your movement was exemplary... you travel effortlessly. It's seamless. Your timing at the beginning... it was exquisite. If anything can beat this tonight, I'll be amazed. That was great!"

Craig Revel Horwood was characteristically more critical, giving some constructive comments regarding Chris's timing and movements, but he nevertheless considered a "brilliant" effort, awarding it a strong '8'.

Motsi Mabuse added: "This was a statement. This was beautiful dancing. And if you look left and right, everything you can see has improved. You show that if you never give up, you can reach something."

She went on to give the couple a near-perfect '9', with their grand total getting tonight's show off to a highly competitive start. Check our Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard page for the latest updates on the rankings.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.