Former England player (and four-cap England international) turned Homes Under the Hammer host Dion Dublin seems like he would have been a good fit for 2015. He’s already doing the TV thing and will have the natural competitiveness of an athlete. It seems Strictly bosses agree, having approached the star. But it’s not to be. “He turned them down,” Dublin’s agent confirmed.

We also understand Strictly bosses were interested in signing player-turned-pundit Jermaine Jenas. Whether he was keen to take part or not, his people pointed out that he is still carrying a knee injury.

Former Christmas Special contestants can be a good place to look for clues for the upcoming series. Blue band member Simon Webbe joined the full series line-up last year, having competed in the one-off festive show back in 2011. A quick bit of detective work - ie. who fits the footballer + previous Christmas Special appearance mould would suggest that it’s former Bolton Wanderers star Fabrice Muamba who’s limbering up for a Tango or two. It was only a matter of months after his on pitch collapse during a 2012 game that Muamba hit the dance floor with Aliona Vilani. His festive Salsa even earned him a fond ‘snake hips’ nickname from Head Judge Len Goodman. But according to his agent, as much as Muamba would be keen it’s not on the cards this series: “We’ve not spoken to Strictly this year. He would love to do it, just not this year.”

More like this

The BBC is remaining tight-lipped on the new line-up as they put it together. The official class of 2015 is expected to be announced one at a time much closer to broadcast in the autumn.

Advertisement

Looks like we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for some extra fancy footwork on the pitch, or around the punditry studios for now...