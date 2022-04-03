Bruno was unable to fulfil his usual judging duties due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made it too difficult to judge on the American version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, as well as Strictly.

Anton Du Beke's tenure as Strictly Come Dancing judge is set to be extended, Craig Revel Horwood has said, after he took his place on the panel last year to stand in for Bruno Tonioli.

Thankfully, Anton was there to take up the mantle.

Bidding farewell to the dance floor for the first time since the series began, the Strictly veteran swapped his Ballroom hold for a paddle, handing out scores, constructive criticism and plenty of praise as a judge instead of partnering one of the celebrities.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Bruno will reprise his role this year or whether Anton could become a permanent fixture and, if Craig's word is anything to go by, it looks like being the latter.

According to The Sun, Craig said during a performance of his stage show All Balls and Glitter this week: "I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic. I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge.

"And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year," he added.

Speaking about his long-time fellow judge Bruno, Craig continued: "I miss his energy. But he always used to come off and say, ‘Darling, I am exhausted.’

"And I used to say, ‘Well, you created this character darling.’ I will just sit there. My job is easy."

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

Craig's comments come after head judge Shirley Ballas said she'd like to see a five-judge Strictly panel this year, pitching for both Bruno and Anton to take their seats on the side of the floor.

"I hope Anton stays, but we could have five seats," she said at the Royal Television Society Awards, as reported by The Mirror.

"I just did the tour with Bruno and he was on point and on form," she added. "There is nobody like Bruno. He is a force to be reckoned with."

