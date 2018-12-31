“Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn’t get to me," AJ told The Sun newspaper. "He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face.

“He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger," he added.

Curtis, who is undergoing surgery on his knee following the assault, said the incident was "terrifying".

Curtis added that he's hopeful the knee injury won't have a lasting impact on his career.

"I don’t know what I’ll do if I can’t dance again," he said. “I just hope that [the knee] operation can save me. Something can go wrong on the operating table. There’s a chance my dancing career is over.”