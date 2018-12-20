"I have said yes, primarily because my wife would like to go every week," the former Top Gear presenter told host Alex Jones, although he later added that he hasn't yet signed a contract.

"Everyone puts it off and tries to keep it a secret. No, announce now. We're doing it now," he continued.

Jones, who reached the Strictly semi-finals back in 2011, joked that she could accompany Evans' wife to the show.

"So you and my wife will go every week," Evans said. "You will have a great time while I'll be petrified backstage, with shaky legs and all that kind of stuff... It’s not about me, it’s about [wife] Tash getting in."

He also revealed that he'd had "a cup of tea" with Strictly commissioning editor Jo Wallace, who told Evans "it's not as easy as maybe you imagine it is".

