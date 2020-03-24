He'll be popping up in series of brand new locations and asking shoppers for a penny, so get ready because he could be coming to your home town!

Here's everything you need to know about the second series...

When is it on?

Series two of In For A Penny will kick off on March 28th at 8PM on ITV.

What can viewers expect?

The people of Great Britain need to beware, as Stephen could be making his way to your local area as he proposes a series of challenges which could see you win some amazing rewards.

But are you prepared to get soaked with water or balance fruit and veg on your body in the hope of winning a cash prize?

The world famous "Stop watch game’" will also be making a return giving shoppers the chance to bag £1000.

Speaking of the show's success, Stephen said: "We met some incredible people on the first series and I can’t wait to get back out on the streets of the UK meeting the great British public and challenging them to take part in some silly games."

What locations will In A Penny be going to?

Stephen will be heading to various cities and towns in the UK for the second series. After kicking off in Nottingham, he'll be making his way to Bristol, Bognor, Swansea, York, Liverpool and Belfast.

What games will we see on the show?

In the first episode, Stephen Mulhern will be taking to the streets of Nottingham - but how will the unsuspecting public fare when faced with a host of games including, Driving Me Round The Bend, You Are What You Eat, and Check It Out?

The popular In For A Penny challenges contestants to five rounds of hilarious games; if they win all five rounds, including the famous stop-watch game, they will bag themselves a whopping £1000.

So, will anyone walk away with a grand this series? We can't wait to see how it all pans out...

Are there any new games?

There will also be some firsts on the next series, with Stephen introducing several new games including Celebrity Drive Who? where contestants will have to guess who the famous person is taking their order at the drive through.

If they guess the person right by asking a series of yes or no questions, they will get their meal for free, if not, they'll have to pay up.

"We have some great celebrities taking part and they were all game for a laugh which was brilliant," Stephen revealed.

Is there a trailer?

There is a very interesting preview clip, which sees Stephen trying to get some shoppers to bay park.

And judging by some of their driving skills, you'd never believe they actually passed their test!

How did In For A Penny start?

Ant and Dec originally co-created the format for Saturday Night Takeaway, and since then, fans have fallen in love with the wild show.

“Another series? You've got to be kidding! That’s brilliant news because that means when he's out on the street filming this, he isn’t bothering us," the Geordie duo said of the latest series. "Pennies at the ready Great Britain.”

In For A Penny airs on March 28th at 8pm, straight after Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.