Stephen Hawking will appear at Glastonbury
The world-renowned scientist has joined the festival's Kidz Field alongside magician Dynamo, and CBeebies presenters Alex Winters and Katy Ashworth...
Many Glastonbury goers felt that rapper Kanye West was an unusual choice for the festival this year, but the latest addition to the lineup is even more surprising – world-famous physicist and mathematician Stephen Hawking.
The professor will be making a special guest appearance in the Kidz Field, an entertainment tent for children. It is not yet known what topics Hawking will be wowing the festival goers with, but perhaps it will involve his impressive pop culture knowledge? Recently, appearing via a hologram at an event in Sydney, he suggested One Direction fans pay close attention to theoretical physics because it might come up with proof of a parallel universe in which Zayn Malik had not left the band.
Hawking will appear at the Kidz Field alongside magician Dynamo and CBeebies presenters, Alex Winters and Katy Ashworth, but it's not the first time the professor has strayed into mainstream entertainment. He was recently played by Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne in The Theory Of Everything, and has appeared in a Star Trek episode, voiced a cartoon version of himself in The Simpsons and released a cover of Monty Python's Galaxy Song for Record Store Day. He also starred in a sketch with David Walliams and Catherine Tate shown during this year's Comic Relief.
Glastonbury just got a whole lot more exciting...