Many Glastonbury goers felt that rapper Kanye West was an unusual choice for the festival this year, but the latest addition to the lineup is even more surprising – world-famous physicist and mathematician Stephen Hawking.

The professor will be making a special guest appearance in the Kidz Field, an entertainment tent for children. It is not yet known what topics Hawking will be wowing the festival goers with, but perhaps it will involve his impressive pop culture knowledge? Recently, appearing via a hologram at an event in Sydney, he suggested One Direction fans pay close attention to theoretical physics because it might come up with proof of a parallel universe in which Zayn Malik had not left the band.