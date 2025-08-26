The show, which aired weekdays at 12:30, featured celebrity guests, discussions, cookery segments and games, and made headlines back in 2021 after Joe Lycett appeared to storm off – in what was later revealed to be a stunt – after McGovern criticised him about his plastic Yop bottle.

Taking to Instagram, McGovern revealed she will be making a return to TV presenting, with not one but two new BBC programmes. She also confirmed she'd be hosting a third show, but didn't specify what channel it was on.

She wrote: "Big work news. I can’t tell you the specifics yet. But it involves hosting 3 shows all out in the next 12 months…"

She added: "1) A brand new series on BBC One daytime (Not a magazine/chat show).

"2) A brand series on BBC Two evenings (Still not a magazine/chat show).

"3) A longstanding TV programme that’s been going nearly as long as I have been alive. I AM ABSOLUTELY BUZZING!!!"

Steph McGovern.

She added in the caption: "Thank you to everyone who has been sending me such lovely messages about my new TV stuff coming up (even though I haven’t told you what they are yet).

"Sorry for those hoping it would be [Steph’s Packed Lunch] coming back……it’s deffo not that."

Prior to joining Channel 4, McGovern was BBC Breakfast’s main business presenter between 2011 and 2019.

She recently traded the sparkle of showbiz for the Costa Rican wilderness in Netflix's survival series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, in which a group of famous faces are tasked with some pretty gruelling challenges, as well as escaping renowned adventurer Bear Grylls as he tries to hunt them down in the jungle.

