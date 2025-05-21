After being caught and eliminated one-by-one, the winner was eventually revealed to be Big Zuu, who defied the odds as he bested Bear Grylls in one final challenge.

Additional cast members included Shirley Ballas, Mel B and Joe Thomas, and there could be another group of celebrities headed to the jungle soon.

While Netflix are yet to announce if the series will return for a second season, the survival expert has hinted that not only will it be back on the streamer, but with an exciting new format.

The cast of Celebrity Bear Hunt. Netflix

During an interview on BBC Radio 2, Grylls said (as per The Sun): "God willing, we are bringing Bear Hunt back. And we're hoping to do it live, so it's going to be a live version, which Netflix have never done before – raw, real, hunt them down!

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Grylls continued: "Holly [Willoughby] was so fun to work with, I'd never had that before working alongside someone like that, she hasn't had an easy journey, but what a great girl. She did brilliantly, she really did."

In recent years, Netflix has made a move to introduce more live coverage to its services, with likes of a Love Is Blind reunion being one of the first series to trial the live show format.

More recently, Netflix streamed the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live, along with live weekly shows of WWE Raw and Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, a weekly live talk show that premiered back in March.

Ahead of the launch of Celebrity Bear Hunt, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Grylls and host Holly Willoughby, and the question of a second season was posed to them.

"I think we're obviously really excited about this and feels like there is a real buzz around the show," Willoughby said. "And I love working with Bear, the team. So I think let's just wait and see what happens with this."

