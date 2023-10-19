"Channel 4 is incredibly proud of all that Steph’s Packed Lunch has achieved since its launch from Steph’s living room during lockdown nearly four years ago. We’re so grateful to Steph, Expectation, Can Can and the brilliant production team for creating a show that kick started our growth in the north of England," it said.

The statement went on to say: "[W]ith audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out of London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other Nations and Regions productions. We have almost 500 roles outside of London and this will continue to increase over the next few years.

"We will continue to build on the legacy of the show, evolving what we do in line with our digital ambitions whilst continuing to reflect the lives of, and give a voice to, all our audiences across the UK and hope to work with Steph on other projects soon."

Steph's Packed Lunch launched in 2020, shortly after the presenter left the BBC and her role on BBC Breakfast.

It currently airs weekdays at 12pm on Channel 4.

