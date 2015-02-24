Here's how to steal your favourite TV style...

Broadchurch - Ellie Miller's bright orange anorak

That orange anorak was THE style staple for Ellie Miller throughout Broadchurch season 2. Want to get your hands on one too? We've got you covered.

Doctor Who - Clara's 1920s flapper

In The Mummy on the Orient Express, Jenna Coleman set pulses racing with a 1920s style look. Her ensemble made for perfect cocktail party chic and the look quite simply never gets old.

Girls - Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna's NYC fashion

Move over Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda: You're fabulously fashionable ladies but Girls is so in right now. Are you a Hannah, a Marnie, a Jessa or a Shoshanna? It'll only take a New York minute to find out.