Hannah’s wardrobe can be hit and miss to say the least, however in this outfit from episode 8 she appears to have pulled it all together. Freaky Floral’s and bold graphic patterns are always hard to pull off however here Hannah keeps the look clean and basic, accessorizing only with a classic satchel and a simple chain.

Here’s my pick of the best Hannah-esque matches:

Izabel yellow dress £20, Chiffon Dress, H & M £19.99, ‘Dimi’ Dress, Sophie D’Hoore at Farfetch £621, Richmond Satchel, Accessorize £32, School Satchel, Fat Face £68

Hannah’s dress was a tricky one to find a match for, but the three choices shown here pick different elements of colour and print to suit your personal style. My favorite is the Izabel dress on the left, a much more fitted style than Hannah’s however, the colours and print are vibrant and perfect for spring. If you fancy a splurge, the Sophie D’hoore Dress on the right is stunning and paired with the satchel of your choice and perhaps a pair of brown sandals this could be your go-to look for spring.

Marnie

Marnie’s style is classic, she knows what works for her shape and she always looks completely pulled together when getting dressed up. Her look here from episode 8 is simple and easy to pull off. Like Hannah she keeps accessories to a minimum except for a small bangle.

Here are my picks to replicate this look.

Sleeveless Dress, H & M £24.99, Pixel Shirt Dress, Yumi £48, Izabel red dress £24

The Sleeveless dress from H & M is a near perfect match and the simplicity of the dress gives it lots of opportunity for accessorising. The Little Sparrow Bangle from Jana Reinhardt is a gorgeous piece, simple and quirky and would fit with Marnie’s style well. This look could be dressed up or down, ballet pumps for the day or some killer heels for a hot date, the choice is yours!

Shoshanna

This look from Shoshanna featured in episode 6, really is one of the best she has pulled off! Trench coat and Prada shades, winner! Simple and classic this look still has a quirkiness here, which makes it stand out.

Here are my picks to replicate this look.

Bibi Pu Detail Mac House of Fraser £169, Myleene Klass Trench Coat Littlewoods £80, Tribeca Trench coat Terra New York £225, Cateye Sunglasses Lipsy £16, Retro Black Sunglasses, Colin Leslie Bamboo Eyewear £75

My favourite piece here is the Tribeca Trench coat by Terra New York, the clear raincoat is a hot look right now and will make you stand apart from the sea of camel Trench coats out this time of year. If you fancy some new eyewear to go with your new trench we love the Colin Leslie Bamboo Sunglasses. The 100% Eco fashion Frames are created from recycled Acetate frames, and the arms are made from individually crafted bamboo. Eco friendly and fashion forward designs, these frames are a winner in my eyes (excuse the pun).

Jessa

Jessa’s Style is undoubtedly my favorite of the four girls. Bohemian and artsy, she pulls off looking incredible sexy whilst constantly looking like she couldn’t care less about what she is putting on. We all wish we could pull anything on and look like this without a second thought but hey it takes most of us a little more effort.

Here are my top picks to help you pull of this sexy look.

Kardashian Bodycon Midi Dress, Lipsy £65, Long Crystal Ring, Accessorize £14, Adore me White Camisole Lace trim Dress, Oh My Love £42, Meredith Silk feel Cami Swing Dress, MissGuided £19.99, Chie Mihara Sandal £214, Black Sandals, H & M £24.99

I love this look and the three dresses give you different options to suit your personal style and body type. The first dress on the left is a much tighter fit than the one Jessa is wearing but this can suit you much better if you have a more of an hourglass shape. Show off those curves ladies! My favourite however, is the Oh My Love dress in the centre. It has that underwear as outwear feel that is really gorgeous at the moment, but be weary if you are a voluptuous girl, it can look too revealing. Team a dress like this with flats and a few statement pieces of jewellery and your ready to hit the town!

