7.30 Britney Spears for SU2C

The pop star shows viewers how easy it is to donate to SU2C, then Michael Bublé previews tonight’s stellar line-up, with appearances from Little Mix and Olympic newlyweds Laura Trott and Jason Kenny, and a rooftop performance from Bastille.

8.00 The Last Leg

More like this

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker take the helm while Davina McCall pounds the pavements in a reprise of her 1990s dating show Streetmate before delivering her lucky couple to First Dates’ maître d’ Fred Sirieix. Broadchurch stars Olivia Colman and David Tennant go head to head, before a comedy sketch with Hollywood stars Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey and Eva Longoria.

9.00 Gogglebox: Celebrity Special

Famous faces join the show’s households in the first of a series of visits. Plus, Jamie Dornan encourages viewers to keep giving, Peter Kay has a surprise announcement for The Last Leg lads, Rylan Clark-Neal and Matt Edmondson make an appearance, and Brit award nominee Frances performs.

10.00 Humans Special

An episode of the sci-fi drama in which Anita and the Hawkins family are joined by celebrity synths, including Greg Davies. Steve Coogan and Noel Gallagher pay tribute to comedy writer and performer Caroline Aherne. Plus, Instagram star Dr Mike, Alesha Dixon and Kimberly Wyatt join the party.

11.00 David Bowie Tribute with Boy George

Boy George and a special choir pay tribute to the life and music of David Bowie. David Mitchell and a host of other celebrities highlight the importance of men checking their testicles.

12.30am Stand Up to Cancer: After Hours

More celebrity Gogglebox and more famous faces coming together to fight cancer.

Advertisement

To donate call 0300 123 4444 or visit channel4.com/su2c.To give £10 or £5 text TEN or FIVE to 70404.