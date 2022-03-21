The ex-Special Forces operator-turned-motorbike engineer fronts the show, which sees him and his team of mechanics travel all over the world to turn old vehicles into custom motorcycles.

The first full season of The Speedshop may have only just premiered on BBC Two but host Titch Cormack is already eyeing up a crossover special with fellow BBC show The Repair Shop.

When asked whether he would be interested in teaming up with The Repair Shop for a cross-over episode, Cormack told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "Yeah without a doubt, I'd love to do something like that.

"I did a show called Saved and Remade, which they said was very much like The Repair Shop, which it was. But that was changing things into stuff, so people would bring stuff in and then we would repurpose and that was really interesting to do.

"But yeah, without a doubt, I'd love to do a crossover with Repair Shop and we'd get our heads together and potentially renovate something that we can put our expertise to, certainly with our engineering background we could help them out."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series aired its pilot back in 2020 before returning for a full season this month, with episode 1 seeing Cormack and his team adapt a motorcycle sidecar for ex-Special Forces soldier and paraplegic Toby.

Read more: The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on the one repair he'd love to do

Advertisement

The Speedshop airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC Two. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.