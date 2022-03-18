The Speedshop first aired back in 2020 for a one-off episode, however its now back for six episodes in which Cormack heads all of the over the world to build custom vehicles for people.

Titch Cormack returns to our screens in the upcoming series of The Speedshop – BBC Two's motorbike repair show.

Here's everything you need to know about the show – including a first-look clip shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Speedshop release date

The Speedshop begins airing on Sunday 20th March at 8pm on BBC Two.

The six-part series will air every Sunday over the next few weeks.

The Speedshop trailer

We don't have a trailer for The Speedshop just yet, however RadioTimes.com can share an exclusive first-look clip at the series ahead of its release date this Sunday.

In the minute-long clip, we see Titch and his team of engineers mess about in the workshop.

What is The Speedshop?

The Speedshop is reality show which sees engineer Steve 'Titch' Cormack turn broken bikes into bespoke machines in a series of life-affirming challenges all over the world, from the Saharan sands to Icelandic snow.

The custom bike builder and his team convert damaged and battered vehicles into good-as-new motorcycles in his Dorset coast workshop.

In the first episode, Titch visits a quadriplegic ex-Special Forces soldier to build an adapted motorcycle sidecar to fit his ventilator system.

Who hosts The Speedshop?

BBC

The Speedshop is hosted by Steve 'Titch' Cormack, a former Special Boat Service operator and a motorcycle engineer.

Cormack spent 20 years in conventional and covert operations after joining the Royal Marines as a teenager but left the forces in 2016.

After retiring from the Special Forces, Cormack founded S Bomb – a bespoke and vintage motorcycle shop – and went on to film a pilot for The Speedshop in 2020 before it was picked up for a full series by BBC Two.

Advertisement

The Speedshop airs on BBC Two on Sunday 20th March at 8pm on BBC Two. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.