Tointon has the daunting task of following Julie Andrews. “She is my absolute idol,” she says. “It’s a musical I love. I never dreamt I’d get the part.”

So brush away the crumbs and give full voice to your basso profundo... Here’s how to sing along to The Sound of Music in your sitting room...

ACT ONE, SCENE ONE

Essentially the nuns warming up. A moment to slide the nuts nearer to your end of the table.

SCENE TWO

Bang, we’re off with The Sound of Music. Uncle Vince may be dressed as Maria, but this is one for everyone to join in and set the sofa alight – not literally, though, as you’ll need it for...

SCENE THREE

If you’ve dressed as a nun this is your moment as Mother Abbess and Sisters Berthe, Sophia and Margaretta deliver the lilting masterpiece that is Maria. But don’t sit down as we’re straight into My Favourite Things. Scene four is for aficionados only. Take a break...

SCENE FIVE

Quick! Back to the sitting room, it’s Do-Re-Mi...

SCENE SIX

You might want to grab a helping of pud or a mince pie before a double-whammy of Sixteen Going on Seventeen and...

SCENE SEVEN

The Lonely Goatherd. Time for what tennis umpires call “a comfort break”.

SCENE TEN

Nearly there: So Long, Farewell. All join in for this welcome intimation of the coming end.

SCENE 12

Climb Ev’ry Mountain... at last, it’s Gran’s solo!

ACT TWO, SCENE SIX

It’s been a long wait, about three turkey sandwiches, a slice of ham and that last stuffing ball, but finally it’s time for Edelweiss.

SCENE SEVEN: THE FINALE

By this time you’re in Alpine overload – aim high, a big finish... collapse with a glass of the Christmas punch.

The Sound of Music Live! is on Sunday 20th December at 7:30pm on ITV