Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment options sex club memoir Behind the Mask for TV series
True story of Killing Kittens sex club founder Emma Sayle looks set for the small screen
Simon Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment has optioned sex club memoir Behind the Mask for a TV series, RadioTimes.com understands.
Penned by Killing Kittens sex club founder Emma Sayle (co-written with Suzanne Kerins) the 2014 book is presented as “a true story of sex, seduction and the pursuit of pleasure, ”a world where “women make – and break – the rules. An underground club notorious for parties wilder than 50 Shades of Grey.”
Sayle’s company was founded in 2005, organising parties for the “world’s sexual elite”. Often dubbed a ‘sextrepreneur’ the website describes Sayle’s club as offering members the chance to “explore your innermost fantasies and deepest sexual desires in a safe but sexually charged environment.”
It’s easy to see why it’d be a good fit for a TV series. Cowell’s company, as ever, with its finger on the pulse of the cultural climate.
A spokesperson for Syco Entertainment declined to comment on the speculation. And of course optioning something doesn’t mean it will definitely go ahead. But we understand that if it does get the green light we are more likely to see it as a TV series than a film, most likely in the US. Sayle herself, it is understood, would be co-executive producer on the show.
More like this
While Cowell’s company options many things within the entertainment arena, it’s fair to say a scripted drama series would be a new avenue for the company. Indeed, alongside its shiny-floor juggernauts it's an area the company is thought to be keen to explore further. Watch this space.