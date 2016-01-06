Sayle’s company was founded in 2005, organising parties for the “world’s sexual elite”. Often dubbed a ‘sextrepreneur’ the website describes Sayle’s club as offering members the chance to “explore your innermost fantasies and deepest sexual desires in a safe but sexually charged environment.”

It’s easy to see why it’d be a good fit for a TV series. Cowell’s company, as ever, with its finger on the pulse of the cultural climate.

A spokesperson for Syco Entertainment declined to comment on the speculation. And of course optioning something doesn’t mean it will definitely go ahead. But we understand that if it does get the green light we are more likely to see it as a TV series than a film, most likely in the US. Sayle herself, it is understood, would be co-executive producer on the show.

More like this

Advertisement

While Cowell’s company options many things within the entertainment arena, it’s fair to say a scripted drama series would be a new avenue for the company. Indeed, alongside its shiny-floor juggernauts it's an area the company is thought to be keen to explore further. Watch this space.