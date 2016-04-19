Meanwhile, The Game's Afoot will be a specially ticketed evening show for fans of 16 and over, running for a limited summer season. It will challenge visitors to test their powers of deduction in solving criminal cases, aiming to give each audience member "their own unique experience – creating their own trail and making their own deductions through following a series of individual clues written, hidden in objects or played out by actors".

Three different ‘cases’ will be featured, one each night, on rotation, meaning that dedicated fans can come back for more. And they'll be pleased to know that they can refresh themselves after an hour or so of hard sleuthing in the themed bar at the end.

Edward Fuller, General Manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Sherlock Holmes: The Experience will be the first in Madame Tussauds’ history to tap in to the increasing demand from the public for immersive theatrical adventures – a genre we believe Madame Tussaud herself would have enthusiastically embraced.

More like this

“Sherlock Holmes is very much a part of the attraction’s history – not just because of our proximity to Baker Street, but because Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, his creator, was throughout his life a regular visitor to Madame Tussauds. Indeed, some believe that Doyle’s choice of fictional address for Sherlock Holmes at 221B Baker Street, was influenced by his fascination with the attraction.”

The events will be produced in collaboration with immersive theatre group Les Enfants Terribles. Sherlock Holmes: The Experience will be a permanent, family friendly addition to Madame Tussauds London, opening on 15th July 2016, while The Game's Afoot is for visitors aged 16+ and will run 6 nights a week from 14th July for a limited summer season.

Sherlock Holmes: The Experience is included in entrance price to Madame Tussauds London, book on www.madametussauds.com/london

The Game’s Afoot tickets are £45. Sign up to the mailing list at www.thegamesafoot.co.uk



Advertisement

1127