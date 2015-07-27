Driving a Bentley on a beach in Wales, the actor tops the Flying Mile record set by Sir Malcolm Campbell and his Napier-Campbell Blue Bird in 1927. He hits a top speed of 186.4 miles per hour, averaging 180.4 mph over the full mile and successfully breaks the existing record of 174.8 mph. Impressive, no?

We've got a sneaky preview of the moment Elba finds out he's broken the record:

For those not in the know, a Flying Mile is when a car's speed is timed between two points one mile apart from each other. The driver is allowed to get up to speed before entering the timed zone, and the test is run twice within an hour, once in each direction.

More like this

Advertisement

Idris Elba: No Limits concludes tonight at 9:00pm on Discovery