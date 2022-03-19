Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returned for another season late last month, and it has been quite the ride already with all the usual capers and antics on full display - we wouldn't have it any other way.

The Undercover segment is back in business, I'm a Celebrity: Get Out of My Ear!, made a triumphant return, and members of the public are being pranked/given all expenses paid trips abroad.

But their usual hijinks are being put on hold for a week as ITV's stellar line-up of weekend fun is being shelved for the week - so we hope that the BBC has decent things lined up for those of us who don't love sport!

So, why exactly is Saturday Night Takeaway off our screens this week? Here is all you need to know!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why isn’t Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on TV today?

If you want to know where to point the finger of blame about the changes to ITV's schedule this weekend, then look towards the sporting world - at the rugby to be precise.

Saturday is a big day for rugby and two massive games are taking place. Ireland and Scotland will be battling it out in the Six Nations in the afternoon, while the big England Vs France game takes up the evening - and pushes Saturday Night Takeaway off of the schedule. Dancing On Ice will also miss the week, poorly timed as it is the final, the following night but that is due to the football.

When will Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway be back on TV?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns with its fifth episode of the latest series on Saturday 26th March 2022.

The good news is that we only have a week's break from our normal Saturday Night Takeaway schedule - and in 2019 we had to miss the whole year so it could be worse.

We'll give you the lowdown of what is in store for it as soon as we hear more!

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back on ITV next Saturday at 7pm. Fore more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.