Eddie Jones' England entered the tournament with low expectations but to their credit, they have dispatched the teams they have been expected to beat and remain in contention should France slip up.

England and Ireland lock horns in the match of the round at Twickenham with the victor set to be the last team standing in the bid to challenge France for the title.

Now it's time for England to prove they can produce a massive performance in a massive game. Victory here would position them very nicely ahead of a final weekend trip to Paris.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

Ireland entered the tournament looking like France's biggest threat but they couldn't dislodge Les Bleus in Round 2.

Andy Farrell's men have demolished Wales and Italy as expected though the tournament is out of their hands right now. They need Wales to stun the French and win both of their remaining games to stand a chance.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is England v Ireland on TV?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 13th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v France.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4:15pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to England v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England v Ireland team news

England: TBC

Ireland: TBC

England v Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (11/10) Draw (20/1) Ireland (5/6)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.