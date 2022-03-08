What channel is England v Ireland Six Nations 2022 match on?
Check out how to watch England v Ireland live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
England and Ireland lock horns in the match of the round at Twickenham with the victor set to be the last team standing in the bid to challenge France for the title.
Eddie Jones' England entered the tournament with low expectations but to their credit, they have dispatched the teams they have been expected to beat and remain in contention should France slip up.
Now it's time for England to prove they can produce a massive performance in a massive game. Victory here would position them very nicely ahead of a final weekend trip to Paris.
- Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details
Ireland entered the tournament looking like France's biggest threat but they couldn't dislodge Les Bleus in Round 2.
Andy Farrell's men have demolished Wales and Italy as expected though the tournament is out of their hands right now. They need Wales to stun the French and win both of their remaining games to stand a chance.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.
When is England v Ireland on TV?
England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 13th March 2022.
Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
England v Ireland will kick off at 4:45pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Wales v France.
What TV channel is England v Ireland on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4:15pm.
BBC have the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.
How to live stream England v Ireland online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to England v Ireland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
England v Ireland team news
England: TBC
Ireland: TBC
England v Ireland odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: England (11/10) Draw (20/1) Ireland (5/6)*
England v Ireland prediction
This is the box office showdown of the weekend, the hottest ticket, the game that will fill pubs across the land – and across the Irish sea.
This could descend into a brutal slog for both teams with England failing to hit top gear for some time and Ireland. They will look to disrupt the game and shut down Ireland's array of explosive talents.
England should hold out for long periods but in the end, the more coherent Irish unit should prevail on English soil.
England v Ireland prediction: Ireland win
