SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 winners reveal who is toughest instructor

It was no mean feat, with the pair taking on gruelling challenges under the watch of this seasons instructors , Rudy Reyes, Remi Adeleke, Jason Fox and Mark Billingham.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 has come to an end, and after six tough weeks the winners have been revealed, with Paige Zima and Shylla Duhaney passing the selection process.

Following their win, the pair spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about their experience. When asked who was the toughest instructor, they both had the same answer.

Shylla said: "I mean, Remi was just scary from the off. They were all really scary to be fair and you didn’t want to do anything wrong and you were on edge around everyone."

Paige agreed that Remi was toughest, saying: "He was one of them that as soon as you see him your heart would drop, like ‘Oh my god, he is the devil!’," she continued. "There was something about him that you really like – it was that tough love.

"But, you know that he knows exactly how to break you down and that’s what’s intimidating. He knew exactly what to say and what to do at the right time. He was like a silent killer."

Despite the difficulty of their ordeal, which involved "horrific" sleep deprivation, the winners both said they would recommend the experience to others.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shylla said: "I don't think anyone will do it, but if they thought about it, I’d be like 'just do it because you never know'. It doesn't matter how far you get, you take something on a personal level out of each day and learn about yourself. And I think that's a good thing."

Paige concurred, saying that "if you’re contemplating it already, there’s some drives there already so just to push that forward. You’ll discover so much more about yourself and you’ll be shocked as well."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.