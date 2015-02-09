Winning best newcomer, best song and best record for Stay With Me, and best pop vocal album for his debut In the Lonely Hour, Smith was the biggest winner of the night.

Pharrell's Girl won best urban contemporary album, while Happy won best music video and best pop solo performance. He performed that hit on the night with pianist Lang Lang and composer Hans Zimmer.

Drunk In Love, Beyonce's collaboration with her husband Jay-Z, was named best R&B performance and best R&B song, and Beyonce also won best surround sound album.

Madonna, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kanye West and Sir Paul McCartney were among those performing at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Here's a list of the main winners of last night's Grammy awards...

\t Album of the year : Morning Phase - Beck (above)



Record of the year : Stay With Me - Sam Smith



Song of the year : Stay With Me - Sam Smith



Best new artist : Sam Smith



Best pop vocal album : In the Lonely Hour - Sam Smith



