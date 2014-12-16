Brit Awards 2015: Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran to perform
Ant and Dec will host the 35th year of the event in February at London's 02 Arena
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are among the stars booked to appear at the Brit awards ceremony in February in 2015.
The three musicians are the first names to be announced for the event at the O2 Arena in London, hosted by Ant and Dec and broadcast on ITV.
Swift was nominated for International Female Solo Artist at last year's Brits, where she performed her single I Knew You Were Trouble, but lost out on the prize to Lana Del Rey.
Afire Love singer Sheeran has had a hugely successful 2014, scooping the Artist of the Year award at the BBC Music Awards and becoming Spotify's most streamed musician, and is expected to enjoy more glory at the Brit Awards ceremony on 25th February.
Smith, whose album In The Lonely Hour reached platinum sales in November, collected the critics' choice prize at last year’s Brits. His single Stay With Me is also up for best pop performance and record of the year.
The rest of the line-up hasn't yet been revealed but will be announced over the next few weeks.
Watch Taylor Swift performing at the 2013 Brits
And here's Sam Smith's video for I'm Not The Only One