Swift was nominated for International Female Solo Artist at last year's Brits, where she performed her single I Knew You Were Trouble, but lost out on the prize to Lana Del Rey.

Afire Love singer Sheeran has had a hugely successful 2014, scooping the Artist of the Year award at the BBC Music Awards and becoming Spotify's most streamed musician, and is expected to enjoy more glory at the Brit Awards ceremony on 25th February.

Smith, whose album In The Lonely Hour reached platinum sales in November, collected the critics' choice prize at last year’s Brits. His single Stay With Me is also up for best pop performance and record of the year.

More like this

The rest of the line-up hasn't yet been revealed but will be announced over the next few weeks.

Watch Taylor Swift performing at the 2013 Brits

Advertisement

And here's Sam Smith's video for I'm Not The Only One