Ryan Reynolds reads CBeebies Bedtime Story all the way from Canada

We’ve seen all sorts of A-listers read CBeebies Bedtime Stories over the years, but now Ryan Reynolds is set to become the first celeb to do so from across the pond.

Advertisement

The Deadpool star will appear on the beloved children’s show via video call on Friday 16th July to read Maurice Sendak’s classic book Where The Wild Things Are, CBeebies has announced.

Reynolds, who stars in upcoming films Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, will tell the story of Max, a young boy who dresses as a wolf and travels by boat to an island inhabited by The Wild Things.

Beginning the clip, Reynolds says: “Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

“Now, do you ever feel a bit wild? Sometimes when it’s dark and cold outside, and the day is drawing to a close, I know I do!”

Reynolds ends the segment by wishing viewers a good night’s sleep, adding: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.”

The Golden Globe nominated star follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Chris Evans, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page and Loki‘s Tom Hiddleston, who narrated the story of Supertato at the end of last month.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’ CBeebies Bedtime Story airs at 6:50pm on Friday 16th July. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and recommendations.