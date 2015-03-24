Grint then proceeded – in hilariously deadpan fashion – to tell his former Potter co-star Felton about a certain late-night encounter with one particular fan and her friends that led him down a rather unexpected road...

"I met this drag queen. I ended up going back to her little flat with all her drag queen friends. Just couldn’t say no. They dressed me up. We went to go and get bagels at 4am. I was in full heels and a feather boa...”

The story was just one of many tales from Felton's examination of obsessive fan culture which showed most devotees to be generally sweet and endearing rather than over the top and creepy.

Nevertheless, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, had some advice for Felton when he heard about Grint's admission.

“Don’t put that in a film, Tom. Don’t tell people that if you ask Rupert, he’ll come round to your f**king house.”

