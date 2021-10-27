When is The Royal Variety Performance 2021 on? Host, line-up, air date, venue

The Royal Variety Performance is back for 2021 to mark its 109th event.

Hosted by Alan Carr, the show feature exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and top notch British comedy.

Stars lined up to appear include multi award-winner Ed Sheeran, international sensation Sir Rod Stewart, and more.

As usual, members of the Royal Family are expected to attend and watch the show from the Royal box. 2021 marks the 109th event and this year, the RoyalVariety Charity is celebrating 100 years of our reigning Monarch being their Patron, commencing with His Majesty King George V in 1921.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show will go to people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Royal Variety Performance on?

The star-studded event will take place on Thursday, 18th November. It will then air in December on ITV.

Who is in the line-up for the Royal Variety Performance 2021?

Stars lined up to appear include multi award-winner Ed Sheeran, international sensation Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s phenomenal Matilda The Musical, who are celebrating an incredible 10 years in the West End, chart topper Anne-Marie and music from Years and Years.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a mesmerizing performance of their latest show ‘Luzia’ are Cirque du Soleil. Brit Award winner James Blunt will play some of his greatest hits.

Following his Tony award-winning success, the sensational Moulin Rouge The Musical joins for an exclusive performance, plus Germany’s The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their breathtaking hand to hand act.

The evening will also feature performances from respected musicians and Grammy Award winners Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, a special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir and comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

Who is hosting the Royal Variety Performance 2021?

ITV

This year, The Royal Variety Performance will be hosted by Alan Carr.

“It’s such an honour to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true. With so many amazing performers it’s going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I’m hoping as host this time I’ll be wearing something a bit more classy!” Carr said.

Where will the Royal Variety Performance 2021 take place?

This year’s event will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Which Royals will attend the Royal Variety Performance this year?

Once again, the event will be held in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family. We’ll update you as soon as we know which members will be attending.

