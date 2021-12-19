91 per cent of fans think right person won Strictly 2021 as Rose Ayling-Ellis lifts Glitterball

A massive 91.2 per cent of Strictly Come Dancing viewers agree that the right person won last night, a new RadioTimes.com poll reveals.

Advertisement

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis became the latest champion after three powerful performances with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, beating John Whaite and Johannes Radebe for the title.

In comparison, only 8.8 per cent of people thought that Strictly’s first ever all-male couple should have won instead. John and Johannes put up an outstanding fight but ultimately earned the title of runners-up.

It was an emotional night all round as the judges were moved all over again by Rose’s tribute to the deaf community, and John once again channelled Jack Sparrow with his Paso Doble.

Did the right person win #StrictlyComeDancing 2021? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) December 18, 2021

Ahead of the final, Giovanni said: “Obviously the silent moment was so powerful and because this got so much attention, Rose kept saying that the dance changed her life and lots of people’s lives so it’s just fair to do it again.”

After the live verdict, Rose thanked Giovanni for his friendship during their 13-week journey, saying he would “always have a piece of my heart”, while Gio told her she had made his dreams come true after seven years on the show.

The professional dancer learned sign language to ensure he could communicate with Rose and teach her every week.

Stay updated with the cha cha chat. Get all the latest Strictly news sent to your inbox. Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

She previously explained: “He meets me halfway, so he’s literally come to my world and respects who I am and the way I learn things, and adjusted to teaching around that. It’s worked so well because sometimes when things don’t, he’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work. Let’s try to make it work.’ And I think that’s been fantastic!”

Well, thanks to a strong bond and a lot of hard work, Rose and Giovanni are now the reigning king and queen of the ballroom.

Congratulations!

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.