Rod Stewart and Jools Holland appear on this week's Radio Times
The stars on big bands, TV talent shows and the death of pub rock.
Sir Roderick Stewart has come a long way since growing up above the family newsagent’s at 507 Archway Road in north London. It was while he was recording his new album, thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, that he decided he needed to do something different. Which is where south Londoner Jools Holland came in.
"What Rod was saying is that he wanted it to sound a bit rough around the edges," says the pianist. "Well, you've come to the right bloke..." The result is Swing Fever, the pair's new big band-influenced album.
If Rod Stewart has learnt one thing in his 60-year career it's how to confound the critics and have hit after hit. Whether it was kicking footballs into the crowd with the Faces or providing the theme to Sailor, the 1976 documentary about HMS Ark Royal, Rod has a knack of capturing the public imagination as well as a reputation for having a good time whilst doing it.
In this issue of Radio Times Magazine, read what happened when we got Rod and Jools in a room to talk about everything from politics to pubs to the new Amy Winehouse.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Journalist and television presenter Esther Rantzen reflects on her career on screen, older women being invisible, living in a world of fake news, her views on assisted dying and the power of TV to change lives forever
- Comedian Rosie Jones discusses surviving school, addressing diversity challenges in early stand-up, and the importance of her role in Call the Midwife
- Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Martin Compston on breaking into acting, nudity, running with wolves and his Line of Duty friends keeping him grounded
