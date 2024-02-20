If Rod Stewart has learnt one thing in his 60-year career it's how to confound the critics and have hit after hit. Whether it was kicking footballs into the crowd with the Faces or providing the theme to Sailor, the 1976 documentary about HMS Ark Royal, Rod has a knack of capturing the public imagination as well as a reputation for having a good time whilst doing it.

In this issue of Radio Times Magazine, read what happened when we got Rod and Jools in a room to talk about everything from politics to pubs to the new Amy Winehouse.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Journalist and television presenter Esther Rantzen reflects on her career on screen, older women being invisible, living in a world of fake news, her views on assisted dying and the power of TV to change lives forever

Comedian Rosie Jones discusses surviving school, addressing diversity challenges in early stand-up, and the importance of her role in Call the Midwife

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Martin Compston on breaking into acting, nudity, running with wolves and his Line of Duty friends keeping him grounded

