As well as BBC3’s Sweat the Small Stuff, Melvin is well known to KISS FM listeners, after spending eight years as part of the breakfast show line up. He’s also hosted various TV music-based shows including 4Music, MTV and The Brit Awards for ITV2.

Meanwhile, Rochelle has enjoyed her own successful pop career, first as part of S Club Juniors and then The Saturdays. She's no stranger to presenting either, with spots on Ninja Warrior UK and This Morning which she worked on with husband Marvin Humes – host of X Factor's BBC rival The Voice.

It was rumoured that Melvin and Rochelle would be joined by Melvin's breakfast show co-host Rickie Haywood Williams, but show bosses appear to be sticking to double acts across the board, with Olly Murs and Caroline Flack – themselves former Xtra Factor hosts – promoted to running the main show.

More like this

"I have watched The Xtra Factor for years so I am beyond excited about joining such a brilliant team and getting to work with my old friend Melvin makes it even better," said Rochelle. “I also can’t wait to meet the contestants and be a part of their X Factor experience.”

Melvin added: “I’ve always been a massive fan of the show and to get to present The Xtra Factor is a dream for me. We are there to support the contestants and have fun – I’m really looking forward to it!”

Advertisement

Melvin and Rochelle will follow the X Factor auditions around the country when they kick off on 6th July, and get all the gossip from the new-look judging panel which includes Grimshaw, Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Rita Ora.

Read more: