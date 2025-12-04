Peep Show fans are currently counting down the days until the cast of the hit sitcom reunite for a Christmas episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The one-off festive special was recently announced by Channel 4 and will see Peep Show stars David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman donning their aprons in a bid to win over judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

But many have been wondering why Robert Webb, who played Jeremy 'Jez' Usbourne until the show wrapped in 2015, isn't heading into the Bake Off tent as well.

Webb has now explained to RadioTimes.com why he isn't taking part – and it was all down to a prior filming commitment.

"I couldn't do it, I was working," the 53-year-old explained. "I do a kids' show called High Hoops, which is about a girls' basketball team for CBBC, and I was in Yorkshire doing that.

"I was already being very mean about my availability for them, so if I’d asked for another three days off, I think it would have been very unfair."

David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

However, the star went on to say that it was a shame to have missed out on the fun – despite not being a keen baker himself.

"I was sad to miss out, it would have been great," added Webb when speaking at the recent Rose d’Or Awards. "[But] I've never baked a thing in my life!

"I quite like cooking, but I’ve never baked much. It wasn’t that that stopped me though, I was working."

Webb then added with his tongue firmly in his cheek: “Some of us have got to work for a living – not like Olivia Colman!”

It was recently confirmed that The Great Celebrity Bake Off will air on Christmas Day at 7:40pm.

The special, hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, promises "laughter and chaos" as the famous bakers take on various challenges that pay homage to Peep Show.

Robert Webb and David Mitchell in Peep Show. BritBox/Channel 4

Other highlights across Channel 4’s Christmas schedules include Finding Father Christmas, The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown, and not one, but two Taskmaster specials.

The fourth Champion of Champions will be broadcast on 22nd December at 9pm, and will see past winners Sam Campbell, John Robins, Andy Zaltzman, Mathew Baynton and Maisie Adam going up against each other.

Meanwhile, the New Year Treat will air its first episode of two on Friday 2nd January at 9pm, and will star Big Zuu, Jill Scott, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sam Ryder and Susie Dent.

Plus, viewers can look forward to First Dates (23rd December at 9pm), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (24th December at 9pm) and The Last Leg (24th December at 10pm).

The Great Celebrity Bake Off will air on Wednesday 25th December at 7:45pm on Channel 4.

